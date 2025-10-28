Vinicius Junior branded a 'disgrace' for El Clasico behaviour as Brazilian winger accused of 'disrespecting' Real Madrid team-mate

Former Uruguay defender Diego Lugano branded Vinicius' behaviour a "disgrace" and told ESPN show Round Review: "This mess at this level is very difficult to witness. Inevitably, his prestige within Real Madrid, within Spanish football, will drop significantly. Every weekend he has a problem, he fights with opponents, he fights with the team. He has a personality, a guy who likes this fight, this confrontation... I don't know what's going on in his head, but his prestige at Real Madrid will definitely drop."

Former Brazil star Luis Fabiano added: "Totally wrong, a lack of respect for whoever is coming on. You can get angry, you can't like the substitution, but you have to respect your teammate and leave quietly."

And ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman was similarly angry, telling ESPN after the match: "It's not about you, it's about the team. It's about the collective. It's about winning. It is about going five points clear. It's about beating Barcelona after they beat you four times last year. It's about winning Xabi Alonso's first Clasico as coach. We shouldn't be talking about someone getting substituted after 75 minutes. It drives me mad."