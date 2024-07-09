'It's my fault' - Vinicius Junior apologises to Brazil fans in emotional statement after sitting out Copa America quarter-final loss to Uruguay through suspension
Vinicius Junior issued an heartfelt apology to Brazil fans after sitting out the team's Copa America quarter-final loss to Uruguay through suspension.
- Brazil knocked out of Copa America by Uruguay
- Vinicius was suspended for the match
- Forward apologised & vowed to inspire Brazil back to the top