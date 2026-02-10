Getty Images Sport
Vinicius Jr transfer bombshell! Former employer reveals Real Madrid superstar's preference amid contract uncertainty & mega-money Saudi interest
Uncertainty surrounding Vinicius' future at Real Madrid
Vinicius has been a huge hit at Real Madrid, developing into a world-class forward since his arrival from Flamengo in 2018, but the past year or so has seen stories emerge claiming the Brazilian has grown unhappy in Spain's capital. He was said to be at odds with former Blancos manager Alonso, who was recently sacked and replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa, though Vinicius is thought to be more open to renewing his deal now with the Spaniard gone.
Arbeloa himself has admitted he has little control over contract talks, saying: “It’s not up to me, it’s a matter for the club and the player. Of course, I hope he continues to make history here.”
Flamengo sporting director Jose Boto has floated a return to Brazil for Vinicius of late, joking: "Next, we will talk to Vini Jr's staff. When does the contract end, president? We wouldn't need to pay Real Madrid anything!"
Flamengo president plays down reunion rumours
Now, Flamengo president Baptista has played down suggestions that Vinicius could re-sign with his old club in the imminent future.
He told AS: "That's a journalist's question [laughs]. The thing is, Vinicius Junior had a period when he played with [Lucas] Paqueta at Flamengo. I think it was in 2016 or 2017. They played together in the youth ranks and at the professional level. They played together on the first team for six months. They have a very good personal relationship. They're friends; they're both players who came from Flamengo, met here, and even share an agency, Roc Nation Sports Brasil.
"There's a big difference between where Lucas Paqueta is at this stage of his life and where Vinicius Junior is at this stage. Paqueta has someone waiting for him at home every day; he has a family. Vini doesn't have anyone waiting for him at home. They're different situations. Vini isn't an option for Flamengo. I'm sure that if there were a transfer involving Vinicius Junior, it would be a transfer with a salary, today, for values much higher than what we're considering for Paqueta. That possibility doesn't exist. Not yet. Flamengo can't do it yet."
'Vinicius wants to stay in Europe'
Boto's comments about signing Vinicius on a free transfer were then put to Baptista, who again rejected the idea.
He added: "Yes, but Vinicius Junior wants to stay in Europe. It's a different time, as we were just discussing, about each player's current situation. Whether it's due to Vini's wishes or the financial considerations involved, it's more of a conversation for the fans to imagine. That's the reality. Vinícius Jr. is always welcome. When he comes to Brazil, he goes to the Maracana, he visits the Flamengo stands, he has friends at home. We want Vini, but he's not yet within Flamengo's reach. Not yet."
Vinicius key to Real Madrid's trophy hopes
While Real Madrid have parted ways with Alonso earlier than hoped, there is still the opportunity to make the 2025-26 season a successful one.
Los Blancos are only a point behind Clasico rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race and reached the Champions League knockout stage play-offs after losing their last league phase match to Benfica in dramatic fashion. They will face the Portuguese giants in the play-offs with a place in the last 16 at stake.
Since that loss to Benfica, Madrid have picked up wins against Rayo Vallecano and Valencia to stay within touching distance of league leaders Barcelona. Their next fixture is a clash with Real Sociedad, who have recently built an impressive ten-game unbeaten streak.
