'Our opportunity has arrived' - Vinicius Jr tells Brazil to 'get into World Cup mindset' as Real Madrid star explains how Carlo Ancelotti has 'evolved' Selecao

Speaking to CBF’s official media, ahead of Brazil's international friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia, he said they are finally becoming the team they need to be: “With Ancelotti, we’re evolving and building a clear playing identity. Finding that balance before the World Cup will be crucial. We all have to get into the World Cup mindset and understand that our opportunity has arrived.”

Vinicius explained the transformation in detail pointing out to the renewed confidence the manager has instilled within the team.

“He’s done the same thing everywhere he’s gone—instilling confidence and getting the best out of every player in their ideal position. He always says his dream is to make the Brazilian people happy, to bring back the joyful football that defines us, and to win the World Cup.

“He gives us calm and confidence. He reminds us that we already have the passion and intensity to wear this shirt—and that’s the hardest part. We just need to win so that his work gets the recognition it deserves.”

