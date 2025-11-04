Vincent Kompany warns Bayern Munich need 'perfect game' to beat PSG with Luis Enrique 'confident' of ending German giants' perfect record in Champions League showdown

However, they face their toughest test of the season yet on Tuesday, as they take on PSG at the Parc des Princes. Speaking to reporters at the pre-match presser on Monday, Kompany said: “You have to believe you can do it. You also need a perfect game, we're playing against the Champions League winners and one of the favourites. It's an extra level of difficulty away from home. We have to believe we'll get our chances.

“I'm really impressed by the team spirit, the ability to win the ball back and the individual quality. At PSG, it's not enough to focus on one player. PSG have always had world-class players. We also have these great qualities – that's why it's such an exciting game.

“Luis Enrique said the same thing. We basically have similar prerequisites. It's not just about dominance. That's what people want to see tomorrow. We've already played each other twice, it was maximum intensity twice. If everyone is fit – which is almost everyone at PSG and us – then it will be a very interesting game.

"For us, a win means a big step towards the top eight - the same goes for PSG. The rivalry arises when clubs meet frequently. What's more, the last few matches have been very exciting for spectators. Hopefully we'll have the game we want tomorrow. But it's difficult to predict because the individual quality of both teams is so high."