'Everything that is positive in football' - Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany hails German rivals after historic Europa League final qualification

Freiburg secured their place in a first-ever continental final on Thursday night with a spirited 3-1 victory over Sporting Braga in the second leg of their semi-final. The result sets up a mouth-watering clash against Premier League side Aston Villa in Istanbul on May 20, as the German club looks to claim its first major European trophy.

While Bayern Munich fell short of reaching the Champions League showpiece following their semi-final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week, Kompany was quick to pivot the focus toward the achievements of their domestic rivals. "It is really great what Freiburg is doing. What Freiburg is doing is a really good example for many clubs," the 40-year-old Belgian told reporters, clearly moved by the underdog story unfolding in the Black Forest.