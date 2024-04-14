AFC WREXHAM PROMOTION CELEBRATIONGetty Images
Richard Mills

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be gutted to have missed this! Wrexham players go crazy in changing room after securing League Two promotion - with star man Paul Mullin dancing on the table

Wrexham's players were captured letting loose in the changing room following their promotion to League One - with Paul Mullin seen dancing on a table.

  • Wrexham thrash Forest Green Rovers 6-0
  • Red Dragons promoted to League One
  • Mullin leads changing room celebrations

