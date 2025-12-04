Getty
VIDEO: Incredible scenes as Neymar defies injury to score sensational 17-minute hat-trick for Santos - securing his first match ball in over three years
Medical advice: Why Neymar is ignoring doctors
Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, who returned to his roots in January after seeing a lucrative contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal torn up, has been dragged into a basement battle this season. He is determined to ensure that Santos do not slip through a trapdoor in 2025.
Neymar has, however, found peak form and fitness hard to come by of late. Untimely knocks have seen him spend far too much time on the treatment table. He should be back there at present, with a knee problem being nursed.
Doctors have advised the 33-year-old to take in another enforced break, but he has chosen to ignore those pleas. Neymar is putting his body on the line in a bid to keep Santos in the top tier. They took a huge step towards hitting that target when seeing off Juventude.
First hat-trick since 2022: Neymar dazzles for Santos
Neymar inspired them to three points in that contest, with a 17-minute spell determining the outcome of that fixture. Santos saw their talismanic No.10 break the deadlock in the 56th minute. He grabbed his second of the game in the 65th, before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot eight minutes later. Neymar was substituted with seven minutes left on the clock.
He had done more than enough by that point, with a vital victory being secured. Neymar has figured in Santos’ last two games while working on a conservative treatment programme that is helping to keep him on the field.
According to ESPN, Neymar will require arthroscopic surgery at the end of the season, as a meniscus injury in his left knee is addressed. He is having to winch his way through matches at the moment.
Those efforts were rewarded against Juventude, with Neymar registering his first hat-trick since April 2022. Said treble was recorded for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain during a meeting with Clermont.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Relegation battle: One game left for Neymar & Santos
Santos are now two points clear of the relegation zone with only one fixture left to take in. Said outing will see Neymar and Co face third-placed Cruzeiro on Sunday, with that contest taking place on home soil at Vila Belmiro.
After that match, Neymar has some important decisions to make. It appears although an operation will have to be taken in, which could impact calls on his future. His contract at Santos is running down to free agency.
- Getty Images
Future calls: MLS transfer & 2026 World Cup
A fresh start in 2026 has been mooted, with Neymar seeing a reunion with former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez speculated on. It has been suggested that the fabled ‘MSN’ strike force could be reformed in MLS at Inter Miami.
Such a switch may appeal to Neymar as he looks to find the form that will allow him to nail down a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the 2026 World Cup. He has not figured for his country since suffering ACL damage in October 2023.
Ancelotti has left the door open for a modern day great to earn a place in his squad, with the Italian tactician saying: “Neymar is on the list of players who could be at the World Cup. Now he has six months to make the final list. We just have to observe him and other players so as not to make mistakes in the final list.”
The enigmatic playmaker has earned 128 caps for his country, scoring 79 goals. He has made no secret of the fact that he wants to take in one more shot at global glory - with Brazil looking to lift the World Cup for the first time since 2002.
Advertisement