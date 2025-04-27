VIDEO: Pay attention, Man Utd! Franco Mastantuono scores impeccable free-kick for River Plate in derby clash against Boca Juniors following links to Red Devils and Real Madrid
River Plate teenager Franco Mastantuono scored a stunning free kick to help the Argentine side to a 2-1 win over Boca Juniors on Sunday.
- Mastantuono nets incredible free-kick for River Plate
- Argentinian teenager linked with Man Utd and Real Madrid
- Has also been praised by Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez