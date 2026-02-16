VIDEO: Cheer up Leo! Lionel Messi's awkward reaction to son Mateo's goal for Inter Miami caught on camera

Messi is counting down the days to the start of the 2026 campaign. A pre-season tour of South America has been taken in, with his first goal of the new year being recorded there. An untimely injury has also been picked up.

The World Cup winner is now working on returning to full fitness, while also making the most of opportunities to watch his children in action - with wife Antonela Roccuzzo often filling that spectator role when her husband is travelling across the United States and throughout the world.

Messi got to see Mateo hit the net when taking to the sidelines for a youth fixture. The 10-year-old, with the No.10 shirt on his back that is so synonymous with his family, drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

Other parents in the crowd could be seen leaping to their feet when Mateo fired home, with the cameras then cutting to Messi on the other side of the field. He stood, hands in pockets, with a slight smirk on his face.