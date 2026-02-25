Victor Font reveals Lionel Messi talks as he vows to 'finalise' homecoming transfer if elected new Barcelona president

Font told Mundo Deportivo: "Yes, we've spoken directly with Messi and people close to him. These are private conversations, and we've always maintained that no one should use Messi for electoral purposes. Our duty is to explain what we've prepared and, if we win, finalize the agreement that's best for him and the club.

"Since 2022, we've been working on a project to bring Messi back to Barça after the World Cup, driven by his and Xavi's enthusiasm. The proposal has three pillars: institutional, for him to accept the position of honorary president; commercial, inspired by partnerships like Jordan-Nike or Federer-On, which could generate significant revenue and leverage his minority stake in Inter Miami to strengthen his presence in the American market; and sporting, so he can say goodbye to Barça and the Camp Nou in whatever way he chooses, whether by playing or through a tribute."

Font also spoke about his overall aims for the club and his desire to improve their dire financial situation, adding: "Our candidacy seeks to professionalize and modernize the club, integrating diverse groups and protecting the institution from risks, especially financial ones, in order to strengthen the sporting project, pay off the debt, and develop an ambitious social program."