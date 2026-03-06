Guglielmo Vicario 'might've been thinking about Juventus move' during Crystal Palace loss as Tottenham willing to sell goalkeeper for just £17m amid relegation fears

Guglielmo Vicario could be heading for the exit door at Tottenham as speculation intensifies regarding a cut-price return to Serie A. The 29-year-old goalkeeper, who has been a mainstay in north London since his arrival from Empoli in 2023, is reportedly open to the move following a disastrous run of form for the Premier League side. Spurs find themselves embroiled in an unlikely survival scrap, sitting just one point above the relegation zone after a series of damaging results.