Lionel Messi 2024Antonela Roccuzzo Instagram/GETTY
Vacation time for Lionel Messi: Argentina & Inter Miami superstar snapped relaxing in the sun by wife Antonela Roccuzzo after Copa America triumph

Copa America

Lionel Messi was spotted relaxing on a sunbed after winning his fourth international trophy with Argentina.

  • Messi relaxing after Copa America win
  • Won his fourth international trophy with Argentina
  • Likely to remain sidelined now due to an ankle injury
