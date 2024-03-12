USWNT 2024 Olympics roster power rankings: Alex Morgan surges back up the list as Jaedyn Shaw continues breakout run

GOAL breaks down how the player pool is shaping up ahead of the Summer Games in Paris

The 2023 World Cup ended far too soon for the United States women's national team. Fortunately for them, that's in the past, and they won't have to wait long for a chance to reassert themselves in the global arena.

Just one year separates the World Cup and the 2024 Olympics, which is great news for a USWNT group that will no doubt be motivated by their stunning last-16 exit in Australia and New Zealand. The program is very much feeling the ramifications of that exit, with Vlatko Andonovski's departure pushing the team into a new era, one that has begun without retired stars Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz.

Emma Hayes has been brought in to lead the charge, but she won't have a long runway to work with. The USWNT have just a few camps to get things together before the Olympics kick off, and Hayes won't even officially join up until just before the tournament begins due to her ongoing role at Chelsea.

Plenty of familiar faces will remain, of course, as you can't complete a total rebuild in a matter of months. However, the USWNT's young stars look ready to step up, with faces both new and familiar eager to make it onto the 18-player roster this summer.

With that mind, GOAL will be ranking each player's likelihood of making the roster all the way through to Paris 2024:

Previous update: December 7, 2023