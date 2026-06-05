USMNT World Cup notebook: Chris Richards' status remains uncertain as Weston McKennie looks to carry Juventus form into summer

Chris Richards was out there with everyone else on Friday. He warmed up with the group without incident. He won't play this weekend, though, Pochettino confirmed. In some sense, he's frustrated with that fact, but it's also the reality.

"When we decided the roster, we thought that Chris could play the final of the Conference [League] because we had designed the roster previously," he said. "There was a line of information where we were thinking that he could play that final against Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League. He was on the bench, if you remember. After, that he could maybe be [there] against Senegal. After, today, in the end, the timelines were lengthening and [it] angers me a bit. I’m not happy because we know Chris Richards is an important player, of course, we all know it, but also when I was saying is based on the information that we had, and sometimes there wasn't clarity.

"In the end, we can hope that Chris can be there. But, in the end ,we’re going to find ourselves coming without competing [for a month] and after we have to make the decision if he’s in form to compete or not. There’s not a lot of time in the World Cup."

In general, Pochettino said various players are dealing with the normal fitness issues of this time of year. He laughed when asked to go into specifics. By and large, everyone is fine, he said, as preparation continues for the World Cup. With that said, he does understand that Saturday will be a balancing act, one with few right answers.

Pochettino essentially said there is no risk-free option for a coach before a World Cup. If he rests key players, critics may argue the team will not be sharp enough when the tournament begins. If he plays them and someone gets injured, those same critics will say he was reckless. His broader point was that, in the social media era, managers are often judged only by the outcome: if nothing goes wrong, the decision is ignored, but if something does, everyone says the coach got it wrong.

"The haters today with social media, they will never agree if you play normally with the players or if you play with the first team for the World Cup," he said. "If nothing happens, no one is going to say anything, good decision, but if something does happen, they say I have no clue!

"It's impossible to know what we need to do. That's why, from the beginning, it is to prepare in the best way that all the players have the possibility to play or to compete."