USMNT Transfers: Christian Pulisic’s Manchester United links re-emerge, Yunus Musah could end his Atalanta loan early, and Cole Campbell wants out of Borussia Dortmund

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool, including rumors tying Pulisic with a move back to the Premier League.

It is time to think about transfers again. This is how soccer goes, with the transfer season starting already, despite it still feeling like the football is barely underway. Yet the rumor mill is churning at speed. 

And there are plenty of rumors around the USMNT's best. Christian Pulisic, until he signs a new deal at Milan, will always be linked with a move away - especially with thirsty Premier League clubs flush with cash. Yunus Musah, too, could be on the way out after failing to make an impact following a loan move to Atalanta. And then there's Cole Campbell, who handed in a transfer request after barely sniffing it at Borussia Dortmund thus far this campaign. 

Others will surely follow. A year ago, it seemed that Ricardo Pepi was Premier League-bound on the back of a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign - before a knee injury all-but ended his season in January. Either way, it's still only Dec. 1, and plenty can - and will - happen over the next two months. GOAL rounds up the major transfer rumors among USMNT players in recent weeks...

    Pulisic linked with Man United...again

    Here's one that crops up every now and then. Pulisic has been linked with Man United on a few occasions. First, he was supposedly being considered by the Red Devils before he signed for Chelsea back in 2019. Then, last year, he was in the mix, and supposedly among Ruben Amorim's first glut of transfer targets when he took over at the club. 

    And now, there are links again. Reports out of Italy suggest that there is some tension between Pulisic and Milan as the American has stalled on talks over a new contract. His current deal expires after the 2027 season, with the Italian club in possession of an option to extend his stay until 2028. But there have been no discussions, with the American eager to see if Milan can qualify for European football before coming to the table. 

    That has reportedly left the door open for outside interest. A handful of teams are said to be interested in securing his signature, should an opportunity arise. And United, supposedly, are top of that list. 

    Campbell wants out

    Less than a year ago, there was talk that Campbell could be the next big thing in American soccer. The Iceland-U.S. dual national was breaking into the Dortmund first team set up, and amassed a few Bundesliga appearances, as well as a brief cameo in the Champions League. Toss in some flashes for the USYNT, and it seemed that the attacking midfielder/winger could be valuable for the German giants going forward. 

    How times change. Campbell, supposedly disgruntled by his lack of playing time in the Dortmund first team, has reportedly handed in a transfer request and wishes to leave the club this winter. 

    It is not clear whether the American wants to depart on loan or on a permanent deal, but there are supposedly already a few clubs in for his signature. One of them, Club Brugge, are in the Champions League, and would seem to have space for the American as a valuable depth option as they look to fight on the domestic and European stages. 

    Musah's loan move to be cut short

    Musah is in a precarious spot. It is unclear exactly if he wanted to leave Milan at the end of August. He talked to ESPN just a few weeks before about his ambitions of winning trophies with the Serie A club in the upcoming season. Yet less than a month later, he was off to Atalanta, a rival club, on loan with an option to buy. 

    To say that his move to Bergamo has been a disappointment would be a fairly radical understatement. The American has barely had a kick for Atalanta as they have gone through two managers already. And new boss Raffaele Palladino doesn't seem particularly keen on the USMNT hopeful, either. Musah has played just 145 minutes in Serie A this year, and there is speculation that he could depart in January before his loan move ends

    It might be the right decision for all parties, but there are some barriers. One, Musah - if the loan is canceled - can only play for AC Milan until July 1 due to FIFA rules blocking a player from playing in competitive matches for more than two clubs in a season. Yet, considering how things have gone at Atalanta, any increase in playing time is better than none. 

    Chris Richards keen to stay

    Crystal Palace and Chris Richards have a good relationship. The American has thrived in recent months under Oliver Glasner, playing an ideal role in a back three as the Eagles qualified for Europe last season. 

    And it only makes sense that the two parties would continue to get along. Richards penned a five-year deal in 2022, but he is certainly in a position to continue to thrive at Selhurst Park going forward. And the talk is that the relationship will extend further. Richards and Palace are reportedly open to discussions on a new contract, with the American supposedly in a position to extend his stay in London. It would seem to be a must for Palace, especially with Marc Guehi almost certain to leave this summer upon the expiration of his contract. 