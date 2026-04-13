USMNT Form Rankings: Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie are flying, but who else is thriving ahead of the World Cup?

We have reached the point of a World Cup cycle when form really matters. These are the weeks when confidence is determined before games are played on the big stage. For players on the bubble, a goal or two could make all the difference. For key contributors, a hot streak could help them take their game to the next level at a time when their national team needs them most.

So, as the U.S. Men's National Team continues to look ahead to this summer, it is worth examining who is playing well because, with just a few weeks remaining until Mauricio Pochettino makes his final roster decisions, that stuff actually matters. Across the player pool, there have been dips in form, such as the one currently being navigated by Christian Pulisic. There have been injuries, too, such as the one suffered by Patrick Agyemang. Still, even with the negatives, many players are raising their game to new heights.

From established USMNT starters to those pushing for a late breakthrough, these are the American stars thriving at the club level. This is not a ranking of the best players overall but rather a snapshot of who is showing the best form at the moment. GOAL takes a look in this recurring feature, tracking the pulse of U.S. talent worldwide...