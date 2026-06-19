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Unsung heroes for USMNT? Three players picked out by Kasey Keller after Folarin Balogun & Christian Pulisic dominated headlines in dream start to 2026 World Cup
Golden Generation hoping to deliver on potential
With a so-called ‘Golden Generation’ of talent having emerged in the United States, expectations were high heading into a major tournament on home soil. Few, though, knew quite what to expect from a squad that is brimming with potential.
A competition opener against Paraguay promised to pose plenty of questions, with it up to Pulisic and Co to provide decisive answers. They did just that when making a record-setting start to World Cup action at SoFi Stadium in California.
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Dream start to 2026 World Cup against Paraguay
It took less than seven minutes for the deadlock to be broken, as Damian Bobadilla put through his own net, with AC Milan forward Pulisic - who continues to work under the ‘Captain America’ moniker - proving to be a menace down the left flank.
He teed up Balogun for a second just past the half-hour mark, with the Monaco striker crashing a spectacular third into the top corner before half-time. Mercurial playmaker Gio Reyna stepped off the bench to add a fourth in the closing stages - with an outside of the boot trivela shot prodded into the back of the net - and Paraguay could only muster one effort in reply.
Who have become unsung heroes for the USMNT?
If the United States are to go well on home soil, then the likes of Pulisic and Balogun will need to lead by example. They have made the best possible start to that quest, but who is starring in support roles?
When presented with that question, ex-USMNT keeper Keller - speaking in association with William Hill - Final One Standing - told GOAL: “I think the trio in midfield did an unbelievable job.
“It's not like we're talking about unsung guys, with Weston McKennie at Juventus, and Tyler [Adams] at Bournemouth, and [Malik] Tillman at Leverkusen, so it's not like they're these unknown guys, but they never really played together.
“That was one of the weird things about Pochettino, he never played the same team twice, he never knew who was going play, or how they were going play, and so we were still, leading up to this match going, ‘okay, how is this going to gel, how quickly is this going to gel?
“And I think the three in midfield really found a tremendous balance between decent cover, but then also being so progressive in the attack, and pinning Paraguay in their own half with the energy to press, and then when the ball was turned over, how quickly to recover possession - they won almost every second ball. I think that trio in midfield did a really, really good job in just harassing Paraguay into submission.”
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USMNT fixtures: Australia next up in Seattle
The USMNT had never previously scored four goals in a single World Cup fixture. That box has now been ticked, with attention turning to a second Group D outing against Australia at Lumen Field in Seattle on Friday.
Victory in that contest will guarantee progression into the last-32, with a game against Turkiye to spare, and help to further raise morale within a squad and fan base that is daring to dream - as so many individuals step up to the plate - that more history can be made while chasing down the most prestigious of global titles.