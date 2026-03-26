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'Unnecessary & bizarre!' - FA slammed for decision to hand new England contract to Thomas Tuchel just months before World Cup
A 'bizarre' move by the FA
Despite the German only taking the reins in early 2025, he has already signed a new contract through to 2028, with the expectation now being that he will lead the side into the next European Championship. While the move was designed to ward off interest from club giants like Real Madrid and Manchester United, Murphy believes the timing of the announcement is a major error.
Speaking to CasinoHawks, Murphy expressed his utter confusion at the governing body's move. "I think the FA making a decision like that is unnecessary. It's a bizarre one... It feels like desperation or not having a plan. What if the World Cup goes badly and nobody wants Tuchel in the job anymore? I actually like him as a manager, and I don't think he'll fail miserably, I think he'll have a good World Cup. But they don't need to take this risk," he stated.
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Rushing the decision leaves the FA vulnerable to criticism
Despite Tuchel’s pedigree as a Champions League winner, Murphy argues that England held all the cards and did not need to rush into long-term commitments.
"They might have been worried about other clubs trying to hire him," the former Liverpool player added. "He's being paid very well to do a part-time job with one of the most talented squads in the world. If they negotiated after the tournament, they would still be in a great position. If he said no, there are plenty of other good coaches. They're leaving themselves wide open for criticism if he fails, for example, if they get knocked out in the first knockout game, perhaps on penalties to an average team... Then how do they explain that decision? It's a bizarre one for me."
England's World Cup reality check
Murphy is also pessimistic about the Three Lions' chances of bringing the trophy home from North America, pointing to technical and environmental factors favoring other nations.
"Spain make a lot of sense [as World Cup favourites]," Murphy claimed. "The heat over there and the style of play, the way Spanish teams keep the ball so well and how technically good they are, makes sense. South American teams, make sense to think they'll do well. We are capable of winning it, but there are so many things that need to go well. And they're little things, like your best player, a Harry Kane for us. We don't really have anyone who you would be trusting to take his place. That's a big worry."
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The technical gap remains a significant hurdle
While the Premier League is often touted as the world's best league, Murphy believes the national side still lacks the specific "philosophy" required to dominate elite opposition. He suggests that despite the talent at Tuchel's disposal, the technical gap between England and the very best remains a significant hurdle.
He said: "Do we possess the type of talent the Spanish do in terms of keeping the ball in midfield, the philosophy? No. I think if we played Spain 10 times in 80-degree heat, they'd win more than us. So, are we capable? Yes. Do I think we will? No. But I think the Spanish, for me, and possibly the French, because they've got a lot of technically good players as well, would be more in my mind as being able to win in those conditions."