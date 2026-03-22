'Uncontrolled, aggressive, and violent' - Marseille boss rages after Mason Greenwood 'seriously injured' by tackle

The head coach was uncompromising when addressing the media, delivering a blistering attack on the officiating, per RMC Sport. "The intervention from Haraldsson was uncontrolled, aggressive and violent," Beye stated. "And even if we can consider that there is no denial of a goal-scoring opportunity on Verdonk's foul, there is still a violent impact since he is injured. Then, Haraldsson charges him in the back. So if it takes a punch for there to be a red, okay... But this violence must be punished. They judged that it was yellow. But we have a player who is seriously injured and that changed our match."



