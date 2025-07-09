Tropical storm forces Real Madrid plane to circle Virginia for an HOUR before landing as media commitments cancelled due to frightening delay ahead of Club World Cup semi-final clash with PSG
Real Madrid eventually landed after a tropical storm forced the plane the squad was traveling on to circle in the air before their clash with PSG.
- Real Madrid squad circle in airspace
- Tropical storm hits parts of USA
- Plane eventually touched down