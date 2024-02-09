Trophy, Paul Mullin, America & Kings of Leon! What a year for Wrexham as club director tries to sum up a memorable 12 months for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Chris Burton
Ryan Reynolds Paul MullinGetty/GOAL
WrexhamPaul MullinLeague Two

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continue to enjoy quite the ride at Wrexham, with Humphrey Ker trying to summarise the last 12 months.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hollywood co-owners reach three-year anniversary
  • Last 12 months have been action-packed
  • Red Dragons intend to enjoy more success in 2024

Editors' Picks