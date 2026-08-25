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Tottenham complete £85m signing of Savinho from Man City
Spurs secure big-money transfer
Tottenham have completed the blockbuster signing of Savinho from Premier League rivals City. This massive transfer is reported to reach a figure of up to £85 million ($116 million). Spurs had been aggressively pursuing the talented Brazilian for over a year before finally getting their man. The club first registered their formal interest in the forward last summer, and their quiet persistence behind the scenes has eventually paid off.
Savinho embraces De Zerbi vision
The unique opportunity to work with De Zerbi proved to be a decisive factor in Savinho's decision to make the switch down south. The dynamic winger is clearly eager to further develop his overall game under the highly-regarded coach.
"It's taken a while but I'm very happy to be here," he admitted. "It's a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world.
"As soon as I spoke to the Head Coach I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team."
Excitement builds in north London
Tottenham's sporting director, Johan Lange, expressed his immense satisfaction at finally landing a primary, long-term target. Lange strongly believes the fresh addition will perfectly suit the club's rapidly evolving footballing identity.
"Savio is someone who has been on our radar for a while and I'm delighted that he is now a Tottenham Hotspur player," Lange said. "He has already shown his quality at the highest level, and we believe his ability, style and mentality will be a great fit for the squad we are building here."
De Zerbi was equally enthusiastic about adding the tricky, direct winger to his attacking ranks. The head coach noted: "Savio is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions. He has the courage to attack defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity."
Winger takes the number 17
With his transfer now official, Savinho is fully ready to begin training with his new team-mates. Tottenham have confirmed that the Brazilian will wear the number 17 shirt for this season.
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