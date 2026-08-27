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OFFICIAL: Tottenham sign Omar Marmoush on loan from Man City with £60m obligation
Marmoush secures North London switch
Tottenham have officially secured the services of Manchester City forward Marmoush on a season-long loan deal that includes a compulsory £60m obligation to buy next summer. The 27-year-old Egypt international makes the move to North London just days after his former City team-mate Savio completed a £75m switch to the same destination.
The forward expressed his excitement about joining the club, highlighting the stature of Spurs on the global stage and the influence of the head coach in his decision-making process. 'Tottenham Hotspur is one of the biggest clubs in England, if not the world, and the project was very attractive to me. I've spoken with the head coach [Roberto de Zerbi], I loved what he had to say and I'm sure our passion for the game will go very well together,' said Marmoush.
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Struggles for starts at the Etihad
Despite arriving at Manchester City with high expectations following his £59 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025, Marmoush found consistent game time difficult to come by due to the presence of Erling Haaland. While he managed to score 16 goals in 62 appearances across all competitions for the Citizens, his opportunities in the Premier League were often limited to cameos.
Marmoush's final appearances for City suggested he had fallen further down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium. He was used only as a second-half substitute during City's 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield and remained an unused substitute throughout the 2-1 victory over Bournemouth last Sunday.
De Zerbi hails new attacking addition
Spurs manager Roberto de Zerbi was full of praise for his new signing, noting that the Egyptian possesses the specific traits required to succeed in his high-intensity system. 'Omar is exactly the kind of player we want at this club - ambitious, hungry and determined to make a difference,' De Zerbi stated.
Continuing his evaluation of the player, De Zerbi added: 'He has incredible attacking quality but what I also love is his desire to improve and to win. He brings pace, intelligence and a real threat in front of goal, and I believe he can take our attacking play to another level.'
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Tottenham continue record spending spree
The arrival of Marmoush takes Tottenham's total spending in this summer transfer window beyond the £312m mark, signaling a massive show of faith in De Zerbi. The club has been incredibly active, bringing in the likes of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham, Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, and Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton. These high-profile acquisitions have been complemented by the arrivals of Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson, and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on free transfers to provide depth.
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