'I told him many times' - Toni Kroos takes aim at Vinicius Jr's 'annoying' behaviour at Real Madrid and sends out strong warning

However, Vinicius was full of remorse for his actions, taking to social media to issue an apology to Real supporters. Three days after the match, he wrote on X: “Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico.

"Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my team-mates, the club, and the president.

“Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents.”

However, Vinicius’ apology did not mention Real boss Alonso, whom he is reported to have a strained relationship with.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!