'Today is the most important day' - Mauricio Pochettino bet big that the 2025 Gold Cup can shift the USMNT's culture - will it pay off?

From the outside, playing the Gold Cup with a depleted roster could seem wasteful, but the USMNT coach sees upside

It's been nine months to the day since Mauricio Pochettino's introductory news conference. On that day, he didn't go too deep into specifics. There were no positional or tactical breakdowns. There were few names mentioned. The focus, by and large, was on the big picture and, more specifically, on one critical word: culture.

Pochettino said that word five times over the course of one single answer. He said the U.S. men's national team's culture would be one of winning, and competing, and that culture would permeate through every camp, be it a friendly or a tournament or the 2026 World Cup itself.

"I think the most important thing is to create something special," he said back in September, "to feel something when you arrive to the national team. It's not that the players come and not just, because you get called in, we are going to play. No, we are going to compete and 'to compete' is completely different than 'to play.' "

All these months later, the message has, largely, stayed the same. Unfortunately for Pochettino and U.S. Soccer, the mood around the team has changed. The USMNT limp into this summer's Gold Cup shorthanded and, more importantly, on something of a low. They've lost four straight matches - all at home, the first time that's happened since 1988 - and, to put it into Pochettino's own words, have done a lot more "playing" than "competing" in recent months.

It's at least partially due to circumstances. Recent friendly defeats against Turkey and Switzerland came amid a flood of player absences, with Christian Pulisic's controversial decision to rest this summer the most notable. As the dominoes continued to fall on that front, Pochettino's summer plans pivoted, turning this Gold Cup run into a trial by fire for many of those on the fringes. This summer could have been a trophy run to build momentum one year out from the World Cup. Instead, it's turned into something with far more risk.

While many of the stars sit on the sidelines - some due to injury and recovery, others due to Club World Cup commitments - Pochettino's aim for this summer has shifted. The hope is that this younger, hungrier group steps in, shows some fight and reminds those watching from home of what it means to play for the national team. The idea is that they set a tone that carries on through. The plan is that they make some regulars more uncomfortable, and that sets a competitive edge heading into the home stretch of this World Cup cycle.

But, in order for Pochettino's plan to work, those players need to succeed. The Gold Cup kicks off for the USMNT against Trinidad and Tobago Sunday at 6 p.m. ET in San Jose, and and this point, that success is far from guaranteed.

The inexperience cannot be understated. Over the two pre-Gold Cup friendlies, 20 different players got starts, with 12 of those 24 and younger. Moreover, 11 starters over the two matches had five or fewer caps coming into camp, and six got their first - Sebastian Berhalter, Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Nathan Harriel, Quinn Sullivan and Damion Downs.

Is this USMNT group good enough to really challenge the established group? What culture shift can this summer generate? And realistically, can this team compete for a Gold Cup? We'll find out those answers over the next few weeks - those answers are more crucial than many realize.