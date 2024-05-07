BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Thomas Tuchel BayernGetty
Gill Clark

Thomas Tuchel tells Bayern Munich squad to 'connect with your inner child' to beat Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final second leg

Thomas TuchelBayern MunichReal Madrid vs Bayern MunichReal MadridChampions League

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel wants his players to connect with their inner child if they are to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bayern to face Real Madrid for Champions League final spot
  • Tie level ahead of return at the Santiago Bernabeu
  • Tuchel reveals what he's told his players
Article continues below

Editors' Picks