'A joke!' - Thomas Tuchel slammed by Danny Dyer over leaving son-in-law out of England squad

The former EastEnders star has pulled no punches in his assessment of the Three Lions' latest squad selection, claiming that the West Ham United captain should have been one of the first names on the plane. Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, Dyer expressed his disbelief that the 29-year-old winger was overlooked despite being a regular fixture in the international setup leading up to the tournament.

"It's a double whammy for him, he had a terrible weekend, it's awful," Dyer said. "He didn't get called, which is a joke, by the way. I might be slightly biased, but that boy... We were half booking flights. That's how confident we were. And then it turns out he got the call [saying no]. So it's a tough weekend for the kid. He's got a big heart, man, and he should be on that plane. I think it's ridiculous."



