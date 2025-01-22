'This Kylian Mbappe is a f*cking player' - Real Madrid talisman hailed for rediscovering form of 'two years ago' - but ex-PSG star urges him to give up France captaincy
Ex-Paris Saint-Germain star Jerome Rothen has hailed Kylian Mbappe for his resurgence at Real Madrid, but says he should give up the France captaincy.
- Mbappe hailed for rediscovering form
- Urged to give up France captaincy
- Real Madrid take on RB Salzburg on Wednesday