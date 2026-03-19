‘Feel the danger’ - Thierry Henry sends Champions League warning to trophy hopefuls after Barcelona thump Newcastle

Barcelona's 8-3 aggregate win over Newcastle not only secured progress in the Champions League; it has reignited the belief that the club is returning to the pinnacle of world football. Former forward Henry was left in awe of the performance, suggesting the result sent a shockwave through the competition that cannot be ignored.

While the first half against the Magpies showed glimpses of vulnerability, the tactical adjustments at the interval proved decisive. Flick appears to have forged a side that combines traditional Barca flair with a modern, relentless intensity that left the Premier League side completely overwhelmed in the latter stages.