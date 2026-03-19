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‘Feel the danger’ - Thierry Henry sends Champions League warning to trophy hopefuls after Barcelona thump Newcastle
Blaugrana brilliance at Spotify Camp Nou
Barcelona's 8-3 aggregate win over Newcastle not only secured progress in the Champions League; it has reignited the belief that the club is returning to the pinnacle of world football. Former forward Henry was left in awe of the performance, suggesting the result sent a shockwave through the competition that cannot be ignored.
While the first half against the Magpies showed glimpses of vulnerability, the tactical adjustments at the interval proved decisive. Flick appears to have forged a side that combines traditional Barca flair with a modern, relentless intensity that left the Premier League side completely overwhelmed in the latter stages.
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Henry hails 'lethal' second-half transformation
Reflecting on the sheer scale of the performance, Henry claimed the night represented a shift in the European hierarchy. The Frenchman was working as a pundit when he witnessed the second-half onslaught that dismantled Eddie Howe's side.
"What happened isn’t a victory, it’s a global earthquake," Henry stated as quoted by Barca Universal. "What a second half! A complete transformation. A different character. A lethal determination. This is the real Barcelona. When they want to, they can do anything."
Echoes of the dream team
Henry went a step further, suggesting this side is starting to mirror the legendary foundations laid by Johan Cruyff during his transformative era as manager, and issued a stern warning to Barca's rivals in the Champions League.
"They’re an incredible team. You watch them play and think: 'Wow, they look so convincing!'" Henry remarked. "Then you see them at home and it’s like…it’s as if we’ve got Johan Cruyff’s Dream Team back! Stopping Barcelona like that? It’s almost impossible! This is the face of Barcelona under Hansi Flick. When a team gets fired up, it leaves nothing behind. Congratulations, Barcelona. Europe is beginning to feel the danger."
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What comes next?
The victory over Newcastle secured Barca's place in the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face fellow Spanish side Atletico Madrid. However, before that, they will take on Rayo Vallecano and Los Rojiblancos in La Liga. The Catalans currently lead the standings, four points ahead of Real Madrid.
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