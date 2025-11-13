Getty/GOAL
'They taught me how to behave off the field' - Pedri reveals Lionel Messi & Sergio Busquets influence during Barcelona breakthrough as midfielder aims to pass wisdom on to new generation
From prodigy to leader at Camp Nou
Pedri is the face of the latest 'Revista Barca' edition, a symbolic moment for a midfielder who arrived as a quiet 17-year-old and now stands among the team’s most influential figures. Five years on from his debut, the Canary Islander has become the heartbeat of Barcelona’s midfield, guiding the club through a generational reset after the departures of Messi, Busquets, Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique.
This season, Pedri has been indispensable for Flick. Before his latest setback, a distal biceps femoris tear, he had started 13 games and surpassed 1,000 minutes, orchestrating Barcelona’s play with intelligence and rhythm. Even in the 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid, he battled through visible fatigue and stayed on the pitch until the closing stages, only to receive a second yellow card in the final minutes of the match.
The injury comes after an exhausting run of 41 consecutive appearances, but Barca believe the enforced pause may help him reset physically. As he continues recovery, Pedri has taken time to reflect on the lessons and influences that shaped his development, transitioning from a youngster surrounded by legends to a leader guiding the next wave. That reflection naturally leads into his comments on those who moulded him.
What Pedri learned from Messi, Busquets & Co
The Spaniard spoke with admiration about the Barcelona greats who mentored him from the moment he arrived. “I’ve experienced a big change since I arrived, yes. In this time, I’ve learned a lot from my teammates and the captains I’ve had. And yes, now I feel like I’m in a leadership position within the team.
He highlighted the lessons handed down by club icons: “In the different stages I've experienced at Barça, I've learned a lot, especially from players like Busi [Busquets], Jordi [Alba], Leo [Messi], Geri [Pique], and Sergi [Roberto]. Besides their quality on the pitch, it was incredible to train with them.
"They taught me how I should conduct myself off the field and what I should do to help the team. Now it's my turn to enjoy it and try to pass that same knowledge on to the younger players.”
Backing Yamal and leading the new Barca
As Barcelona’s rebuild accelerates, Pedri sees it as his responsibility to support rising stars, none more prominent than Yamal. He praised the 18-year-old’s maturity and composure despite the intense scrutiny: “He’s incredible. At his age, few players do what he does. He’s very mature and, despite the talk about his private life, he knows what he’s doing at every moment.”
Pedri’s leadership arrives at a crucial moment. The Catalan giants are transitioning into a new cycle under Flick, relying heavily on young talent while maintaining the essence of their identity. His role mirrors those of the legends who once mentored him - a bridge between eras, linking the values he inherited with the future the club aim to build.
Barcelona await Pedri’s comeback boost
Barcelona may soon receive a major lift. According to AS, Pedri is ahead of schedule in his recovery and could return sooner than expected. He is pushing to be available for the club’s first post-international-break match against Athletic Club, and if not, optimism is growing that he will feature in the high-stakes Champions League trip to Chelsea on November 25.
If Flick regains his midfield orchestrator earlier than planned, it would mark a crucial reinforcement as Barca enter a decisive stretch in Europe and La Liga. All eyes now turn to Pedri’s recovery and his growing role as the leader of Barcelona’s next generation.
