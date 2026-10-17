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'They need to think about coming to Munich!' – Vincent Kompany sends stern warning to RB Leipzig
Kompany sends clear warning to visiting Leipzig
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has issued a confident warning to RB Leipzig ahead of their high-stakes Bundesliga showdown at the Allianz Arena. The Belgian manager emphasized that visiting teams must face the daunting reality of playing in Munich as autumn's fixture list intensifies.
Kompany noted that his players remain exceptionally sharp, motivated, and eager to test themselves against high-calibre opposition.
He stressed that Bayern's core foundation relies on intense running, high energy, and enjoying the competitive challenge on the pitch.
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Manager promises attacking intent against confident opponents
Addressing the tactical setup, Kompany made it clear that Bayern will take the game to Leipzig from the opening whistle. "We want to attack. We're playing at home. We're hungry," Kompany declared. "We know about Leipzig's strengths. You can see they've made a few changes."
"They're coming here with confidence. We've had 50 shots on goal over the last two games. We've been doing lots of collective things well."
"If we do a few things better, then we're not far off our best version. We know we can do it."
Kompany demands fortress mindset at Allianz Arena
Reflecting on recent defensive discussions and past cup battles against Leipzig, Kompany urged his squad to draw a line under previous games and assert total dominance. "It's important to draw a line under things quickly," Kompany stated. "We've discussed things and that's done."
"These teams need to think about the fact they're coming to Munich. These games often come down to the quality on the pitch."
"They've got quick wide players and strong attackers. We also have that. They're games with a lot of creativity. If things start to go one way, then they can really go that way."
- AFP
Respect for Demichelis ahead of crunch encounter
Kompany also offered praise for Leipzig boss Martin Demichelis, highlighting his managerial record in South America and Europe ahead of their touchline duel. "He won the title in Argentina, which isn't easy," Kompany noted.
"Leipzig are a stable team, a stable club. If you're consistent in your work, eventually you'll make a breakthrough in Europe as well. And tomorrow we're opponents."
Bayern will aim to translate their high shooting volume into three points when they host Leipzig in Munich.
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