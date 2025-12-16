Getty Images Sport
'The truth must come out' - Xabi Alonso backs up Real Madrid president's scathing criticism of Barcelona, La Liga and Spanish FA over Negreira case
A united front at the Bernabeu
The cold war between Spanish football’s biggest institutions has heated up once again, with Madrid presenting a completely united front in their condemnation of the 'Negreira Case'. Just a day after club president Perez delivered a blistering speech at the club’s General Assembly, labelling the scandal the "biggest in the history of world football", manager Alonso has echoed those sentiments, claiming the situation is inexplicable to those looking in from outside Spain.
Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey fixture, the Basque tactician was asked to address the president’s "scorched earth" comments, which targeted Barcelona, La Liga, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and the media. Far from dodging the question or attempting to de-escalate the tension, Alonso doubled down, insisting that the integrity of the sport relies on a full and transparent resolution to the investigation.
Alonso offers backing to Perez
"We share the position of the club and the president," Alonso stated firmly, aligning himself directly with the boardroom’s aggressive legal and public relations strategy. "The most important thing is that, for the good of football, the truth of what actually happened is known."
Alonso’s comments serve to reinforce the narrative Perez constructed during his recent address to the club members. The Madrid president had claimed that the payments made by Barcelona to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), constituted an attempt to control the outcome of matches. Perez argued that the lack of sporting sanctions for such actions was a stain on the Spanish game, a sentiment Alonso believes is shared by the wider European football community.
La Liga refereeing 'surprises' foreigners, says Alonso
Having spent a significant portion of his career and his recent management tenure outside of Spain in the Bundesliga and Premier League, Alonso offered a unique perspective on how refereeing issues in La Liga are viewed internationally. He suggested that the "normalisation" of the scandal in Spain is an anomaly compared to how such a case would be handled in Germany or England.
"There is a bit of everything in all leagues," Alonso admitted regarding refereeing mistakes. "As humans, everyone makes mistakes. But here there has been a case that must be investigated. What has happened here... abroad it surprises people very much that there have been no consequences or accountability. That is why it is very important that what happened is known. It is not normal, it cannot be treated as natural."
The tension at Valdebebas is not just directed at Barcelona, but also at the current refereeing establishment. The CTA recently issued a statement condemning the videos produced by Real Madrid TV, which highlight alleged errors made by match officials before games. When asked about the referees' complaints, Alonso defended the club's right to highlight perceived injustices.
"It is legitimate for everyone to defend their interests," the former midfielder said. "Whoever feels aggrieved should raise their voice. We are doing exactly that."
Avoiding the 'tainted titles' trap
Despite his firm backing of the investigation, Alonso was careful not to cross a specific line. When pressed by reporters on whether he believes the titles Barcelona won during the period of the payments (2001-2018) are "tainted" or illegitimate, the Real Madrid boss opted for a diplomatic sidestep.
"No, no. I won't go into that," he replied, refusing to be drawn into a debate about stripping specific trophies from their arch-rivals. His focus, he reiterated, was on the systemic issue and the need for the truth, rather than rewriting the history books of specific seasons.
Alonso’s intervention ensures the Negreira case remains front and centre of the Spanish news cycle. The scandal involves payments totalling over €7 million made by Barcelona to companies owned by Negreira over a period of 17 years. Barcelona have consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming the payments were for technical reports and scouting advice, but the lack of physical evidence for many of these reports has fuelled suspicion.
