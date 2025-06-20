'The light of our eyes' - Galatasaray president confirms talks with Hakan Calhanoglu but denies trying to tap up Inter star
Galatasaray’s president has revealed talks with Hakan Calhanoglu but insists he did not attempt to convince the player to leave Inter this summer.
- Galatasaray president confirms phone call with Calhanoglu
- Club denies holding official transfer talks with Inter
- Calhanoglu under contract until 2027, valued at up to €40m