Sometimes the best transfers are the ones that aren't made, after all. Sure, most of January - and a lot of the months in between - is spent wondering who will go where, when, and for how much. And this is all very good content. It's why we follow football, of course: transfer rumors, gossip, and social media anger.

Yet there is an art to ensuring that rumors remain nothing but, well, rumors. Indeed, for every transfer that does go through, there are numerous that don't. And sometimes that is just fine. Such was the case for the USMNT this January. Sure, there were plenty of rumors, and Alex Freeman went from Orlando City to Villarreal. But it was otherwise a quiet window, with big names sticking around when they might have otherwise moved away.

Just how wise those decisions are remains to be seen. Indeed, there might have been a mistake or two, perhaps an opportunity missed. But until then, GOAL looks at why some of the USMNT's biggest names didn't leave their clubs...