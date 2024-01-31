'Sh*t! I can't answer' - Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic opens on 'rollercoaster' USWNT victory in Women's World Cup as Chelsea star reveals what she told Alyssa Naeher during penalty shootout confusion

Matt O'Connor-Simpson
Zecira Musovic Sweden USWNT Getty Images
USAZecira MusovicWomen's footballSwedenWorld CupAlyssa Naeher

Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has opened up on the "rollercoaster" experience of knocking the USWNT out in the 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16.

  • Musovic starred against USWNT at World Cup
  • Goalkeeper talks GOAL through emotional scenes
  • Stars and Stripes looking to improve under Hayes

