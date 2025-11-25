'Success can make you unhappy' - Tennis icon Rafael Nadal sends Lamine Yamal 'important' advice about how to manage fame at Barcelona

Nadal’s words of advice come amidst an ongoing shift where Yamal’s role for Barcelona and Spain is changing, from a storied teenage prodigy to a pair of young shoulders on which a lot of pressure is increasingly being placed.

Since turning 18 over the summer, a shift in Yamal’s public perception has begun to emerge, too – as speculation over lavish parties and public relationships with the likes of Argentine singer Nicki Nicole have begun to surface.

The fact that Yamal has spent a large portion of the 2025-26 season so far out with an injury in his groin area has not helped matters, but he has returned strongly from the set-back. His record of six goals and eight assists in just 12 matches in all competitions reflects the scary reality that he is only getting better. But, nevertheless, the impacts of fame must be managed, as Nadal has advised.