Steve McClaren reveals what caused Cristiano Ronaldo-Erik ten Hag 'standoff' at Man Utd

McClaren, who worked alongside Ten Hag having previously spent time at Old Trafford as Sir Alex Ferguson’s right-hand man, told The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast of how a strained relationship between Ronaldo and his manager in Manchester eventually snapped: “There was a lot of battles on that training field. There was a lot of ‘all I want you to do is this, this, this and this’. That was Erik's coaching - Ronnie this is your job.

“I used to say to Ronnie, ‘all he [Ten Hag] wants you to do is, you're the first press, make one run, make two runs, and maybe make a third one, if you feel like it. And then, recover back into the middle, in case we win the ball, and then we can play to you. That's all he wants you to do. If you can't do that, you won't be playing. Or if you won't do that, you can't be playing. Okay, or he [Ten Hag] won't pick you. I'm telling you, he won't pick you’.

“It's not like, I think other people would, and that's the difference, other people would. But Erik was, no, I'm doing that, and he's [Ronaldo] got to do it, otherwise he doesn't play. It was a little bit of a fight. Not a fight, but a standoff, and who is going to win? Erik stuck to his guns. I think most managers would accommodate to that. Some managers are like that. But he stuck to his guns.”