The U.S. men’s national team’s 2025 campaign can effectively be split into two halves. The first was defined by struggle. The USMNT failed to live up to expectations at the Nations League finals and spent the summer rebuilding from it. The process wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t always pretty, but manager Mauricio Pochettino kept asking for one thing above all else: trust.

There was no set turning point for Pochettino, no "aha" moment where everything clicked together. No, instead, 2025 was a steady build, one that required some things to be knocked down so Pochettino and his staff could replace them with something bigger and better. There were growing pains, for sure, and there were moments where Pochettino had to ask for a bit more belief.

That trust, ultimately, started to pay off in the second half, when the team rattled off multiple key wins over World Cup-quality teams like Australia and Uruguay. Because of that, reflecting on what was an up-and-down year for the USMNT, it’s easy to feel optimistic. It’s also fair to wonder just how high those highs can go as the U.S. marches toward the biggest tests next summer.

So what does that mean for 2026? That remains to be seen. The optimism has been restored and, more importantly, so has the belief. Now, Pochettino's task has changed. He's put down the foundation, but now he must build on it, and the good news is that he has plenty of players right there alongside him who are clearly ready and willing to help him do just that.

As 2025 comes to a close, GOAL is looking at the state of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. Next up: Coaching and infrastructure.

