First time in five years! Spurs FINALLY win without either Harry Kane or Heung-Min Son in starting XI

Soham Mukherjee
Son Heung-min Harry Kane Tottenham 2022-23Getty
Tottenham won a Premier League game without Harry Kane or Son Heung-min in the starting XI after more than five years against Brentford.

  • Spurs beat the Bees 3-2
  • Got the three points without Kane & Son after 1837 days
  • Postecoglou guiding the London club in a new direction

