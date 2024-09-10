South America World Cup 2026 qualifying: Fixtures, results, table & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the state of play in the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifiers, including fixtures, results, table and TV details.

The build-up to the 2026 World Cup is already underway in South America, with the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign kicking off. Home of legendary players such as Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Pele, South America is renowned as a place that produces some of the most accomplished footballers in the world.

The qualification process will see reigning world champions Argentina collide with eternal rivals Brazil, who themselves are the record-holders for most World Cup titles. The likes of Uruguay and Colombia will also be expected to impress, with no shortage of competition among the 10 nations.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the state of play in the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifiers, including fixtures, results, table and TV details.

