Solid spine in Luis Ángel Malagón, Johan Vásquez, Edson Álvarez and Raúl Jiménez, but who could be missing? Projecting Javier Aguirre’s Mexico Gold Cup squad

Following their trophy in the Nations League, GOAL projects which players could be on Mexico's roster for the Gold Cup

Less than two months away from the start of the 2025 Gold Cup, Javier Aguirre’s Mexico will be aiming to win their 10th title since the tournament changed its format. El Tri is coming off their first Nations League championship and now seeks to dominate CONCACAF once again by defending the title they won in 2023, defeating Panama in the final.

With a seemingly solid spine - Luis Ángel Malagón in goal, Johan Vásquez anchoring the defense, Edson Álvarez controlling the midfield, and Raúl Jiménez up front - Mexico hopes to build momentum and results that will carry through to the 2026 World Cup.

However, it is important to note that players who will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup may not be available for the Gold Cup, as both tournaments will take place simultaneously in the U.S.. Currently, Rayados and Tuzos are the only teams participating in the Club World Cup, after León's disqualification.

It remains to be seen if América will join the competition. According to FIFA, they will play LAFC for the spot left vacant by La Fiera, pending the outcome of the appeal. This could cause headaches for "Vasco" as he called up three players from América for the Final Four of the Nations League.

Mexico will face Switzerland on June 7 at the University of Utah’s stadium, followed by a matchup against Turkey on June 10 at Kenan Stadium in North Carolina. Both games will serve as warm-ups for the Gold Cup. But if the tournament started today, who would make the cut for the 23-man roster? Could this solid core hold steady, or is there room for improvisation? GOAL takes a look.