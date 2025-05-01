Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to sell! INEOS ready to field offers from Saudi Arabia for Nice after Man Utd co-owner admits he doesn't 'enjoy' watching Ligue 1 side Nice Manchester United Premier League Ligue 1 Saudi Pro League

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to sell Nice, with Saudi Arabia reportedly lurking, after admitting that he doesn't "enjoy" watching the Ligue 1 side.