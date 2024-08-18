Chelsea fans Todd BoehlyGetty
Gill Clark

'On his way to sign Maradona & Pele' - Todd Boehly branded an 'embarrassing owner' as Chelsea fans mercilessly mock American for heading inside immediately after Man City doubled lead at Stamford Bridge

ChelseaPremier LeagueChelsea vs Manchester CityManchester City

Chelsea fans have taken aim at Todd Boehly after footage emerged of the American making an early exit from Sunday's game against Manchester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Boehly in attendance at Stamford Bridge
  • Chelsea beaten by Manchester City
  • Fans lash out at American co-owner
Article continues below