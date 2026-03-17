SECOND lucky escape for Arsenal! Brighton wrongly denied penalty in narrow defeat to Gunners as VAR error confirmed

The controversial incident unfolded in first-half stoppage time at the Amex Stadium with Brighton trailing to an early Bukayo Saka goal. Seagulls midfielder Mats Wieffer attempted to attack a cross from the left flank but was bundled to the turf by Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Despite furious appeals from the home players and supporters, referee Chris Kavanagh allowed play to continue. The VAR official, Michael Salisbury, chose not to intervene or recommend an on-field review, a decision that has now been officially scrutinized and overturned by the league's independent panel.