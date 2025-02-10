'That would be unbelievable' - Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer on Club World Cup ambitions, MLS schedule change, and 'high' expectations for 2025 season

GOAL US sat down with Brian Schmetzer to talk Club World Cup, a potential MLS schedule change, and Seattle's expectations in 2025

MIAMI -- Brian Schmetzer sees the potential in the Club World Cup. The tournament has been met with a mixed reaction worldwide. Some see it as a platform for the growth of the game in America. Others see it as an unnecessary strain on already stretched sinews. The reality might end up being somewhere in the middle. But for Seattle, one of two MLS clubs competing, it's a massive opportunity according to the Sounders' manager.

"If we can pull out a result against any one of those three teams. That makes a statement that MLS is not so far behind some of the other teams in the world," Schmetzer tells GOAL at MLS's Media Day.

And he might just be right. Seattle is in a group with PSG, Botafago, and Atletico Madrid. Getting anything from fixtures against the Ligue 1 champions, Copa Libertadores holders, and surprise La Liga contenders would be immense.

But that's not the only relevant tournament in the scope of American soccer. The conversation around the sport has broadened in recent weeks. There is talk of a switch to a fall-spring calendar that mimics the European setup. And Leagues Cup, once a point of controversy, has been revamped.

"I think the league will try and figure [a new schedule] out. I think they'll make it work - if it happens. Because I don't know if that's 100 percent yet, but you know, we'll deal with it," Schmetzer said.

But outside of that, there's soccer to worry about. Seattle has been active in the market, bringing in Jesus Ferreira from FC Dallas. The forward, who has 15 goals in 23 USMNT appearances, might just give a club that was less than 10 minutes away from hosting MLS Cup a real cutting edge. Paul Arriola will also undoubtedly offer a boost out wide.

Ahead of the MLS season, Schmetzer joined GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in the American soccer scene, to discuss his expectations for the 2025 MLS season, the Club World Cup and what star additions will mean for Seattle.

[NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.]