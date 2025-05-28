'Best time celebrating' - Scott McTominay's 'Queen of Italy' girlfriend Cam Reading shows off Napoli midfielder's trophy collection after winning Serie A title
Scott McTominay's 'Queen of Italy' girlfriend Cam Reading flaunted his trophy collection on Instagram after winning the Serie A title with Napoli.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- McTominay starred in Napoli's Serie A win
- Scored 13 goals for Antonio Conte's side
- Partner Reading shows off trophy haul