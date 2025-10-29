Getty Images Sport
Scott McTominay addresses his Napoli future amid talk of potential Premier League return & sensational Barcelona transfer
McTominay's Italian job
The rebirth of McTominay at Napoli has been nothing short of spectacular, casting him as the club's new icon. The Scotland international's sensational debut season saw him reinvented under boss Antonio Conte, transforming from a defensive midfielder into a potent, box-crashing raider. His 12 Serie A goals were instrumental in securing the Scudetto, a contribution so profound he was named the league's Most Valuable Player and even earned a Ballon d'Or nomination. Adored by the passionate Neapolitan faithful, who dubbed him 'McFratm' (McBrother), McTominay has found a perfect home where his tenacity is not just appreciated, but celebrated.
Scotland star's 'exit' plan
Speculation regarding McTominay’s future has grown louder in recent weeks, including claims he is attracting interest from top European clubs, including Barca, Tottenham and Newcastle, potentially leading to a summer 2026 exit. Reports suggest McTominay is considering a Premier League return due to feeling 'suffocated' by the intense fan attention in Naples. However, sources and McTominay's camp have since denied this and Napoli are planning to offer him a contract extension to secure his future.
According to a TEAMtalk report, Barcelona are considering a surprise move for the 28-year-old, who previously played for Man Utd, and is on a three-man shortlist for Hansi Flick's team alongside Aston Villa's Amadou Onana and a La Masia graduate. A potential transfer could see McTominay reunited with former teammate Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at Barca and is hoping to make his move permanent. The report also states that while the January transfer window is ruled out, a summer switch is possible.
McTominay settled in Naples
But while the rumours swirl around regarding McTominay, those close to him and the player himself have moved to pour cold water on any speculation regarding him leaving. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, McTominay said: "I’m really happy in Naples." And a source close to the player has added: "Scott loves the city, the club and the fans. He feels really good here."
McTominay eyeing second Scudetto
Napoli sit top of the pile in Serie A yet again, although they are level on points with high-flying Roma. McTominay was a crucial figure again at the weekend as the Partonopei secured a huge victory over Inter, opening up a six-point gap to the dangerous Nerazzurri.
During the summer, McTominay spoke with the BBC about his time so far in Italy, he said: "The people in Naples are incredible, they're so passionate and everywhere you go there are people who say 'Forza Napoli' and they want to speak to you and have a conversation and that inspires you every time you go on the pitch because they care. It's different, a totally different way of life over there - the way you eat, the way you live and all that. It gives you more mental strength. I've always lived very close to my mum, so I could go whenever I wanted. Whereas now I live 1,500 miles away so I can't just go home and see my mum, my family, my sister and my kids so it's different, but in life you sometimes have to take yourself out of your comfort zone and I've always prided myself on that. I would never want to be in my comfort zone, and if I can go away anywhere and establish myself and do well, why not? Who's to stop me doing that?"
