Scott McTominay in line for reunion with Marcus Rashford as Barcelona place ex-Man Utd midfielder on three-man transfer shortlist
McTominay's meteoric rise at Napoli
McTominay’s Italian adventure began in the summer of 2024 when Napoli swooped to sign him for just £21 million ($28m). It is a fee that now looks like a massive bargain. At the time, United were happy to get him off their books, with Erik ten Hag having started the midfielder only 18 times in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season. But under the relentless discipline of Antonio Conte, McTominay has transformed and has now reinvented himself to become indispensable in the heart of Napoli’s midfield.
Last season, he lifted the Scudetto in Naples after scoring 13 goals and setting up another six in 39 appearances across all competitions. He was a standout player throughout the campaign, which helped him carve out a cult hero status at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. His influence was so immense that he even cracked the top 20 in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings, finishing ahead of Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.
Barcelona plot shock move for McTominay
According to a report from TEAMtalk, Barcelona have included McTominay on their shopping list as they seek to strengthen their midfield pivot. Hansi Flick's side have also been tracking Aston Villa's Amadou Onana and have identified one of their La Masia graduates as an option for the role, but McTominay’s name is the standout surprise. Should a deal materialise, it could mean a stunning reunion with his former United team-mate Rashford, who has enjoyed a resurgence since joining Barca on loan in the summer and set his sights on a permanent contract.
Tottenham & Newcastle also in the hunt
TEAMtalk adds that Barca could face competition for McTominay from Tottenham and Newcastle. However, despite the growing speculation, sources close to the player insist a January exit is not on the cards. Napoli’s hierarchy, led by president Aurelio De Laurentiis, is also determined to keep their midfield linchpin for at least the rest of the season as they chase back-to-back league titles. The locals adore him as “McTominay 39” scarves continue to sell like hot cakes. In just 10 appearances this season, McTominay has already notched four goals and an assist.
Napoli plan to open talks with the midfielder’s representatives in January, aiming to extend his contract. His current deal runs until 2028, and they aim to tie him down until 2030 with a two-year extension. The proposed new deal would include a significant wage increase and a hefty release clause designed to fend off suitors.
Looking ahead: England return not ruled out
Despite his love affair with Naples, McTominay has never fully closed the door on a Premier League return. Perhaps a team capable of matching his newfound ambition and stature might convince him to return to the English top flight. However, for now, the Scot has his eyes firmly set on his current mission to help Napoli chase more silverware while continuing to silence those who ever doubted his worth. However, those who watched him toil at Old Trafford may find it a bitter pill to swallow to see a player once dismissed as surplus now celebrated abroad. The tables have indeed turned for McTominay, and a change of scenery has unlocked greatness. He will be back in Serie A action this weekend when Napoli host Como.
