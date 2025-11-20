Scott McTominay told 'unbelievable' Man Utd return won't happen as former Red Devils defender compares Napoli and Scotland star to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard

Quizzed on whether United should be looking into a deal, former Red Devils defender Brown - speaking in association with BetWright casino - told GOAL: “It would be a lot of money for Man United to get him back. I’m so happy that Scott has gone away and done so well - he has done better than so well! He’s been excellent.

“Would it happen? Probably not. The respect from that getting talked about is unbelievable. What an achievement by Scott, for one. Sometimes when you leave really big clubs, it can be difficult to keep a level going - normally it is a dip. But he’s got better and better. He’s a great lad and he’s determined to do the best he can. I can’t see it happening, but I can understand why there are whispers.

“Could he come back? He’s got the legs. He now plays in the right position, which isn’t holding midfielder. I’ve been trying to tell people that many, many times. Because he’s big, everyone thinks he’s a holding midfielder. He’s got the legs, can go up and down, and every fan will tell you that he gets in the right position to score goals.”

